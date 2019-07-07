UK National Forecast: Fine and dry for many, with some pleasant sunny spells.

Today: Any rain across southeast England will soon ease. Many areas will be dry with plenty of sunny spells, though perhaps a light shower developing across central, northern and eastern parts. Feeling warm, though windier and cooler across the far northeast.

Tonight: Most places staying dry tonight with some clear spells, though a few showers may form across central and southeast England. Turning chilly under any prolonged clear skies in the north.

Tomorrow: Sunny spells for most, with perhaps an isolated shower or two across southern England. Turning cloudy across Northern Ireland through the day, with rain arriving here by the evening.