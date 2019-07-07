Vinnie Jones’s wife Tanya dies after long illness

Vinnie Jones’s wife Tanya has died after a long illness, his manager has said.

The actor and former footballer was by his wife’s side when she died at their home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A statement from Jones’s management said: “At 8.46am local time in Los Angeles on Saturday July 6, Vinnie Jones’s wife, Tanya Jones, passed away after a long illness.

“Tanya passed peacefully at the Jones family home surrounded by Vinnie, their daughter and other family members.

“Vinnie and the family ask for privacy while they go through an understandable period of mourning during this devastating time.”