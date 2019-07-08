911 call reveals Sir Philip Green compared to octopus by Pilates instructor

A recording of a 911 call obtained by ITV News reveals Sir Philip Green’s alleged sexual harassment victim compared him to an “octopus” to police.

Pilates instructor Katie Surridge accused the 67-year-old of slapping her backside and grabbing her during classes on two separate occasions in 2016 and 2018.

Sir Philip has been charged with four counts of misdemeanour and will appear in court in the US next month.

He strenuously denies the allegations.

In a 911 call made to the sheriff’s department, Ms Surridge claims Sir Philip “came up behind” her and grabbed her hip.

“He was telling me to keep going as I demonstrated an exercise,” she said.

“He’s like an octopus, he’s very touchy and very grabby and this man – he was told never to touch me again.”

Ms Surridge told police Sir Philip hugged her and put his hand on her buttocks for "an uncomfortable amount of time" and that he said "completely inappropriate comments" during a Pilates session.

Sir Philip did not respond to a request today from ITV News for comment but Arcadia, which is the parent company of Topshop, Burton and Dorothy Perkins owned by Green, previously released a statement strenuously denying the allegations.