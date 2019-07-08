Children’s lives could be cut short by air pollution, study suggests

Air pollution could shorten a child’s life by up to seven months, a study on one of the largest UK cities has suggested. An eight-year-old child born in 2011 may die between two to seven months early if exposed over their lifetime to projected future pollution concentrations, Kings College London researchers studying Birmingham have found. It is the first time new Government guidance on “mortality burdens” of air pollution has been applied in practice in a large city area. The study looked at the combined impact of two pollutants – particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide – two of the leading causes of poor health from air pollution. It looked at the effect of air pollution on deaths and loss of life-expectancy but did not include non-fatal health conditions such as asthma.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The impact was considered to be worse than some other major cities in the UK – with the report finding a higher loss of life expectancy in Birmingham than Manchester. It calculated the annual health cost of air pollution in Birmingham as between £190 million to £470 million per year. These are not actual costs but a measure of the amount of money society believes it would be reasonable to spend on policies to reduce air pollution, the authors said. A network of local leaders is calling for clean air zones to be established in major cities across the country. Polly Billington, director of the UK100 network, which commissioned the research, said: “This report should be a wake-up call to policymakers not just in Birmingham but across the country.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.