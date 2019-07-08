- ITV Report
-
Eva Mozes Kor: The Angel of Death survivor who faced top Nazi 'complicit' in murder of millions of Jews
Despite being tortured as part of the 'Angel of Death's' experiments on twins, Auschwitz survivor Eva Mozes Kor, who recently died aged 85, was an advocate for forgiveness.
The story of her life - during and after her horrific experiences at the hands of Josef Mengele - is one of hardship, perseverance and bravery.
In 1944 her family was taken by Nazis from their native Romania to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her relatives were killed.
She and her twin sister survived, but they were subjected to inhumane medical experiments by SS officer and Auschwitz doctor Mengele.
She spent the rest of her life campaigning for survivors, fighting the rise of neo-Nazism and advocating that those involved with the Holocaust be forgiven.
Perhaps one of her most courageous moments since being held at Auschwitz was in 2015, when she came face to face with an SS officer who admitted being "complicit in the murder of millions of Jews".
His name was Oskar Groning, but his notoriety at the concentration camp led him to being known as the "Auschwitz bookkeeper".
He was given his nickname due to his role at the camp: counting, ordering and logging the money stolen from Jewish prisoners.
Ms Kor, who described him as "a very old man with a great deal of problems", confronted him after he admitted his role at the concentration camp.
Despite her parents being killed at the camp where he was an officer, Ms Kor she said she felt sympathy for him, adding how it was "clearly a very long hard day for him."
She even said she was disappointed at his sentence of four years in jail.
Following sentencing she said: "My preference would have been to sentence him to community service by speaking out against neo-Nazis.
"I would like the court to prove to me, a survivor, how four years in jail will benefit anybody.
"Groening said in his statements that he was wrong, it never should have happened, and it should never happen again.
"The reason I am speaking out is because so many survivors are still suffering emotionally, 70 years later, and they do not understand they have the power and the right to forgive."
During the court case she met with ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy, who explains how Ms Kor inspired her:
After being freed from Auschwitz, she moved to Indiana where she married a fellow Holocaust survivor and raised a family.
In 1985, she founded CANDLES, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors - a charity supporting those who survived.
Ms Kor often gave lectures, wrote an autobiography and appeared in documentaries, sharing her story and message of forgiveness.
During the annual trips to Poland, she would give tours of Auschwitz.
"The themes of Eva’s life are apparent. We can overcome hardship and tragedy. Forgiveness can help us to heal,” a museum statement said.
"And everyone has the power and responsibility to make this world a better place."
It was during an annual group trip to Auschwitz in Poland that she died, in her hotel room, on Thursday July 4.