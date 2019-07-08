Fears of fatality as number of dog attacks on postal workers grows

Some of the almost 2,500 dog attacks on postal workers in the UK in the past year “could easily have ended in fatalities”, a union official has warned. Some incidents ended in serious and permanent injury, with one postwoman describing blood seeping through her trousers after she was bitten on the leg while doing her rounds. The warning comes as the Royal Mail urges dog owners to control their pets as new figures show an increase in attacks on staff.

Some 2,484 separate incidents were reported in 2018-19 – a 9% year-on-year rise – equating to nearly 50 attacks per week. Tina O’Toole, a postwoman of three years from Warrington, needed hospital treatment, a skin flap graft, and physiotherapy after she was bitten.

She said: “Once I had delivered the mail I turned to leave the premises when I heard the dog barking and running up behind me. As I was attempting to get through the gate I felt pain to my right calf. “I managed to get through the gate and close it behind me. I then went into shock and looked down at my leg to see the blood seeping through my trousers. Neighbours called the ambulance and I was rushed to hospital. “I’d just ask customers, please don’t have your dog loose in the garden when we are on our rounds.”

