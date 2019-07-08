'He deserves life in prison': Grieving parents call for tougher sentences for dangerous drivers who kill

Violet-Grace Youens was just four-years-old when she was knocked down and killed by a driver in a stolen car.

Aidan McAteer hit Violet at 83mph in a 30mph zone and then stepped over her body to flee from the scene of his horrific crime in St Helens, Merseyside in 2017.

Determined her death should not be in vain, her parents, Becky and Glenn Youens, launched a petition in her name urging for a change in legislation.

Violet-Grace's Law calls for life sentences for those convicted of death by dangerous driving.

Having gained more than 164,000 signatures, it was on Monday debated by MPs.

Mr and Mrs Youens told ITV News they were propelled into action after learning McAteer, who was sentenced to nine years and four months, could be freed on licence in 2021.

Mrs Youens said: ''When parents were shopping for school uniforms, we were shopping for Violet's headstone.

"Violet has had her life taken away from her, her whole life.

''He killed my child, he is a child killer.

"He deserves life in prison.''