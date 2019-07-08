- ITV Report
Jodrell Bank Observatory given Unesco World Heritage status
Jodrell Bank in Cheshire, the world’s third largest steerable radio telescope, has been named a Unesco World Heritage site.
The observatory, which is owned by the University of Manchester, has been at the forefront of astronomical research for decades.
The coveted listing recognises Jodrell Bank’s role in transforming our understanding of the universe and it will also "make sure that this remarkable site will continue to inspire young scientists and astronomers all over the world", Heritage minister Rebecca Pow said.
It joins historic international sites such as Machu Picchu, the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal on the Unesco heritage list.
Jodrell Bank, the home of the Lovell Telescope, had a pioneering role in the development of radio astronomy.
Its work in tracking spacecraft in the early space race, and its research into quasars, pulsars and gravitational lenses, is also part of its outstanding scientific heritage.
The site has evidence of every stage of the history of radio astronomy, from its emergence as a new science in the 1940s through to the present day.
Teresa Anderson, Jodrell Bank’s Discovery Centre director, described the listing as "wonderful news and a great day in the history of Jodrell Bank".
She said: "It honours the pioneering work of Sir Bernard Lovell (physicist, radio astronomer and the observatory’s first director) and the early scientists here, together with the world-leading research that continues to this day."
Physicist Professor Brian Cox said that it was "Superb news!" while British astronaut Tim Peake tweeted: "Congratulations Jodrell bank - this is brilliant news."
A campaign for it to gain World Heritage status has been fought since an application in 2010 for it to be included on the UK’s nominations shortlist.
The decision was taken at the World Heritage Committee in Baku, Azerbaijan.
It makes Jodrell Bank the 32nd site in the UK to receive the status and puts it on a list of about 1,100 sites worldwide.
