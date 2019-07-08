Johanna Konta beats sixth seed Petra Kvitova to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

The 28-year-old is just two wins away from becoming the first British women's singles finalist since 1977. Credit: PA

British number one Johanna Konta has beaten sixth seed Petra Kvitova in the fourth round at Wimbledon. She came from a set down to beat the Czech sixth seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. The 28-year-old is one win away from following her 2017 feat of reaching the last four, and two away from becoming the first British women's singles finalist since Virginia Wade in 1977. Konta won five games in a row to take her to the brink of victory.

Petra Kvitova in action against Johanna Konta on day seven of the Wimbledon Championships. Credit: PA

Kvitova forced Konta to serve it out, and a tense game brought two match points but four break points, the last of which the Czech took. The British player missed a set point at 5-1 and then took a medical time-out to have strapping applied to her left ankle, but she did not seem concerned by the problem and served out the set with an ace.

When Konta stepped up to serve for it again at 5-4, Centre Court was alive with tension, but the 19th seed took her third match point for a 4-6 6-2 6-4 victory. It is two years since Konta race to the SW19 semi-finals where she lost to the five-time champion Venus Williams.

