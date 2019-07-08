- ITV Report
Johanna Konta beats sixth seed Petra Kvitova to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals
British number one Johanna Konta has beaten sixth seed Petra Kvitova in the fourth round at Wimbledon.
She came from a set down to beat the Czech sixth seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
The 28-year-old is one win away from following her 2017 feat of reaching the last four, and two away from becoming the first British women's singles finalist since Virginia Wade in 1977.
Konta won five games in a row to take her to the brink of victory.
Kvitova forced Konta to serve it out, and a tense game brought two match points but four break points, the last of which the Czech took.
The British player missed a set point at 5-1 and then took a medical time-out to have strapping applied to her left ankle, but she did not seem concerned by the problem and served out the set with an ace.
When Konta stepped up to serve for it again at 5-4, Centre Court was alive with tension, but the 19th seed took her third match point for a 4-6 6-2 6-4 victory.
It is two years since Konta race to the SW19 semi-finals where she lost to the five-time champion Venus Williams.
Wimbledon history-maker Cori Gauff has also been knocked out of competition, after she was beaten 6-3 6-3 by former world number one Simona Halep.
The 15-year-old captured hearts after her shock victory over Venus Williams followed by Magdalena Rybarikova and her fightback against Polona Hercog to make it into the last 16.
"It was really surprising because you don't really expect this kind of support when you're in another country, not your home country," a tearful Cori said in the wake of her defeat to Simona Halep.
She added: "I really did feel like I was probably playing in New York somewhere.
"But, yeah, I'm just really happy and happy that people believe in me."