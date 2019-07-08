- ITV Report
Monday's weather: Sunny across the UK with highest temperatures in the south
It is a chilly start for parts of Scotland and northeast England.
Otherwise, sunny spells for most. Perhaps a few light showers developing in southern England during the afternoon.
Meanwhile, cloud will increase to bring outbreaks of rain across Northern Ireland and western Scotland by late-afternoon and during the evening.
It will feel warm in the sunshine, especially in the south with a top temperature of 23 Celsius (73 F), with light winds.