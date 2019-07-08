Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Monday's weather: Sunny across the UK with highest temperatures in the south

St Helier enjoys the hottest temperature. Credit: Met Office

It is a chilly start for parts of Scotland and northeast England.

Otherwise, sunny spells for most. Perhaps a few light showers developing in southern England during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, cloud will increase to bring outbreaks of rain across Northern Ireland and western Scotland by late-afternoon and during the evening.

It will feel warm in the sunshine, especially in the south with a top temperature of 23 Celsius (73 F), with light winds.