- ITV Report
-
Murder probe launched after man found dead in north London park
A fourth murder probe of the weekend has been launched in the capital after a man in his 20s was found dead in Wembley on Sunday night - 48 hours after a fatal shooting in the same area.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Brent River Park at 7.05pm after reports of a man found unresponsive.
On arrival they found the victim with serious head injuries and he died at the scene. His next of kin have been told.
It comes after a man in his 30s was gunned down in Harrow Road, Wembley, on Friday night.
No arrests have been made over either death.
Anyone with information on Sunday night's incident can call police on 101 quoting CAD 6884/7 July. Anyone with information about the Wembley shooting on Friday can call 101 quoting CAD 9128/5 July.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.