'He will be remembered as one of the great giants of retailing': Primark founder Arthur Ryan dies, aged 83

The founder of Primark, Arthur Ryan, has died at the age of 83, the company has confirmed.

Mr Ryan founded the first shop 50 years ago in Dublin, where it traded as Penneys, after being tasked with opening a discount clothes retailer.

Since then, Primark – which had to change its name for European markets outside Ireland because JC Penney owned the copyright to the name – has gone on to have 370 stores across 12 countries, employing 75,000 people.

George Weston, chief executive of Primark’s parent company, Associated British Foods, said: “Arthur Ryan will be remembered as one of the great giants of retailing.''

Mr Ryan's death comes just weeks after the world's biggest Primark store was opened in Birmingham, the UK's second largest city.