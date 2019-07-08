Theresa May has 'full faith' in Sir Kim Darroch but disagrees with his Donald Trump 'inept' assessment

Sir Kim Darroch labelled the Trump administration 'inept.' Credit: PA

Theresa May says a leak of diplomatic cables is "unacceptable" and she has "full faith" in UK ambassador Sir Kim Darroch but does not agree with his assessment of the Trump administration, Downing Street has said. The leak of diplomatic memos revealed Sir Kim, the UK's ambassador to Washington, described President Donald Trump's administration as "inept", "incompetent" and "uniquely dysfunctional." The prime minister said ambassadors must be able to provide "honest and unvarnished views" but "those views are not necessarily the views of the Government", an official spokesman said. Number 10 said officials had contacted the Trump administration and set out that they believe the leak is "unacceptable".

The PM's official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: "The PM has full faith in her ambassador to Washington. "Our ambassadors provide honest, unvarnished assessments of politics in their country - those views are not necessarily the views of ministers or indeed of the Government."

Mrs May's views mirror those of Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who defended Sir Kim's rights to make his comments, despite not agreeing with them, but focused his attention on the leak inquiry. The Foreign Office said it is investigating the leak that detail Sir Kim's assessments of the Trump administration from 2017 to the present.

Mr Hunt told reporters on Monday morning: "We need to find out how it happened, not least to give confidence to our teams around the world, that they can continue to give us their frank assessment, so that's why we are going to have a leak inquiry. "Of course there will be very serious consequences if and when we find out who is responsible." But officials insisted the relationship with the White House could withstand the “mischievous behaviour” of the leak and defended Sir Kim’s candid style. Sir Kim has been the UK's ambassador to the US since January 2016, before taking the role he served as national security adviser to former prime minister David Cameron. His career spans three decades and he joined the diplomatic service in 1977, after graduating from Durham University with a degree in zoology.

In response to the leaked files, Mr Trump said: "The ambassador has not served the UK well, I can tell you that. "We are not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well...I can say things about him but I won't bother." The diplomatic memos, obtained by the Mail on Sunday, suggest that in order to communicate with the president “you need to make your points simple, even blunt”. In the cache of documents, Sir Kim gives a scathing assessment of the White House: “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.” He questioned whether the White House “will ever look competent”. Following Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK in June, Sir Kim warned that although the president had been “dazzled” by the pomp and ceremony of the trip, his administration would remain self-interested and “this is still the land of America First”.

But the great irony of the leak is that Sir Kim's analysis of the White House is echoed by those within the West Wing, ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore writes. Sir Kim is likely to be ignored by the White House as the Trump administration bears grudges and does not forgive easily.

