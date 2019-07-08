The great irony of the Sir Kim Darroch leak is the West Wing agrees with him about Donald Trump's White House

Sir Kim Darroch has spent the last year of his life organising the president’s recent state visit to the UK. Credit: PA

Sir Kim Darroch has every reason to feel betrayed this morning. Someone - presumably in London and likely within the Whitehall machine - has hung him out to dry, making one of the pivotal jobs in British diplomacy almost impossible. And the hunt to find the leaker will come too late to save his relationship with the administration he has so assiduously courted for two and a half years. When the ambassador phones the White House to discuss Iran policy, or the National Security Council to talk about the Syrian situation, will anyone answer the phone? The great irony is that almost everyone in this town, even in the West Wing, shares Darroch’s analysis of the dysfunction and chaos in the White House.

But the Trump Administration holds grudges and nurtures grievances. And doing business with the president’s critics is career-ending. So those phone calls from the British Residence on Massachusetts Avenue may go unanswered. The president declared Sunday night, talking of Sir Kim: “We are not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well...I can say things about him but I won’t bother.” That appears mild, but is actually brutal. Sir Kim is the man who has spent the last year of his life organising the president’s recent state visit to the UK. As I mentioned on News at Ten on Sunday night, I have known Sir Kim for over 20 years, and watched him operate in London, Brussels and Washington.

Donald Trump's State Visit was an attempt to flatter and charm the US president. Credit: AP