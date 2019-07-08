Son of highest-profile South Korean defector also moves to North Korea to follow 'dying wishes' of his parents

The son of the highest-profile South Korean to defect to North Korea has arrived in the North to permanently resettle.

The news has been released by North Korean state media and if confirmed, it would be an unusual case of a South Korean defecting to the impoverished, authoritarian North.

The state-run Uriminzokkiri website reported that Choe In-guk, who is aged in his 70s, arrived in the capital, Pyongyang, on Saturday to "dedicate the rest of his life to Korean unification at the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un".

The website published photos and a video showing a bespectacled Mr Choe in a beret reading his arrival statement at Pyongyang’s airport.

Mr Choe said he decided to live in North Korea for good because it was his parents’ "dying wishes” for him to “follow” North Korea and work for its unification with South Korea, according to a written statement published on the website.

Mr Choe is the son of former South Korean foreign minister Choe Dok-shin, who defected to North Korea with his wife in 1986, years after he was reportedly embroiled in a corruption scandal and political disputes with then-South Korean president Park Chung-hee. He died in 1989.

Some analysts say North Korea accepted Choe In-guk so it could use him as a propaganda tool to tell its citizens its system is superior to South Korea’s.

North Korea is struggling to revive its economy and improve people’s livelihoods since the United States has not agreed on major sanctions relief until it takes significant steps toward nuclear disarmament.