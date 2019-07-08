Speed Debating: How do Tory members choose between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt?

Conservative members received their ballot papers to pick the next party leader over the weekend, choosing between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.

Both contenders have promised to take control of the Brexit chaos while uniting the party and will fight it out on ITV on Tuesday in a special debate hosted by Julie Etchingham.

But with only a few weeks to decide, how do members choose between the candidates when the competition is so close?

ITV News sent two undecided voters on a blind 'speed debate' to meet with the members who already know who they want to win.