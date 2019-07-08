- ITV Report
Speed Debating: How do Tory members choose between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt?
Conservative members received their ballot papers to pick the next party leader over the weekend, choosing between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.
Both contenders have promised to take control of the Brexit chaos while uniting the party and will fight it out on ITV on Tuesday in a special debate hosted by Julie Etchingham.
But with only a few weeks to decide, how do members choose between the candidates when the competition is so close?
ITV News sent two undecided voters on a blind 'speed debate' to meet with the members who already know who they want to win.
Mahyar Tousi prides himself as being one of the former foreign secretary's biggest fans by sharing his views on the current state of politics with his 26,000 YouTube subscribers.
While recruitment company director Neeti Gupta knew she was on Jeremy Hunt's team when he laid out his post-Brexit business plans.
That's an issue Alfie Thomlinson has been worried about since he started the first University 'Leaves Means Leave' society.
He and fellow young Tory Jayde Edwards put the pair through their paces to find out whether it #HasToBeHunt or if they should #BackBoris.
So who did they pick based on the quick-fire debate?
Watch the full video above to find out.
