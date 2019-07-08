Stroke deaths at record low in Ireland

Stroke mortality rates are at their lowest level in Ireland. Minister for Health Simon Harris published the fifth report of the National Healthcare Quality Reporting System on Monday, outlining a range of improvements in the health of the nation. Key points include heart failure and asthma hospitalisation rates being below international averages, while antibiotic consumption is decreasing.

The report highlights a number of improvements in the health service over the past year, including a significant reduction in mortality rates for strokes, increased screening rates for CPE and improved uptake in bowel cancer screening. It also shows room for improvement, including in the area of vaccination. Uptake of the influenza vaccine among over-65s and healthcare workers is still not meeting national targets. The department also noted “worrying trends” on the issue of Benzodiazepine medicine as figures for the first time show usage in people over 65 years is high as compared to internationally reported averages. Benzodiazepines are a type of psychoactive drug used to treat a range of conditions including anxiety and insomnia. Long-term use of the drug is controversial because of the potential for tolerance and dependence, as well as the possibility of overdose, while mixing them with alcohol or other substances can be fatal.

