Three jailed over attack on pregnant teenager in bid to make her miscarry

Three people who forced detergent into the mouth of a pregnant teenager in a bid to make her miscarry have been jailed.

Harief Pearson, 22, orchestrated the attack on the victim, who was then 17 and pregnant with his child, after she refused to have an abortion, Scotland Yard said.

Kydie McKenna, 22, and a 16-year-old girl repeatedly kicked her in the stomach, back and face during the assault at Pearson’s home on December 12 last year before the younger attacker forced detergent into her mouth.

Pearson was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, while his friend, McKenna, was jailed for 10 years and the teenager sentenced to four years in a young offenders’ institution.