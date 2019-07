Tip of the iceberg? New Vegebot could help plug agriculture labour gaps

Engineers have developed a vegetable-picking robot to complete the challenging task of harvesting lettuces. The prototype Vegebot, developed by a team at Cambridge University, is nowhere near as fast or efficient as a human worker at picking iceberg lettuces. But research published in The Journal of Field Robotics suggests progress in harvesting the easily-damaged lettuces, which grow relatively flat to the ground, shows the use of robotics in agriculture could be expanded in future.

Crops such as potatoes and wheat have been harvested mechanically at scale for decades, but iceberg lettuce, the most common type of lettuce grown in the UK, has resisted automation. The Vegebot was initially trained to recognise and harvest iceberg lettuces in a lab setting and it has now been successfully tested in a variety of field conditions in co-operation with a Cambridgeshire grower. “Every field is different, every lettuce is different,” said co-author Simon Birrell, from Cambridge’s Department of Engineering. “But if we can make a robotic harvester work with iceberg lettuce, we could also make it work with many other crops.”

rRobotics in agriculture could be expanded in future, the research suggests Credit: University of Cambridge/PA

The Vegebot first identifies the target crop within its field of vision, then determines whether a particular lettuce is healthy and ready to be harvested. Finally, it cuts the lettuce from the rest of the plant without crushing it so that it is “supermarket-ready”. Co-author Josie Hughes said: “For a human, the entire process takes a couple of seconds, but it’s a really challenging problem for a robot.” The Vegebot has two main components: a computer vision system and a cutting system. The overhead camera on the Vegebot takes an image of the lettuce field and first identifies all the lettuces in the image, and then, for each lettuce, classifies whether it should be harvested or not.

The Vegebot has two main components: a computer vision system and a cutting system Credit: University of Cambridge/PA