Unions force Corbyn to back remaining in EU, writes Robert Peston
Big trade unions having now agreed a joint policy of an EU referendum in all circumstances and Labour campaigning to stay in the EU.
I now expect Labour to officially adopt that position on Wednesday.
"We’ll see what happens," said one influential member of the shadow cabine, with a twinkle.
Another said: "It will be a useful distraction from the horror show of the [Labour and antisemitism] Panorama," referring to the BBC investigation into the party.
So whether for reasons of cynical pragmatism or pro-EU principle, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour looks belatedly set to become the referendum-and-remain party.
And goodness only knows whether it is too late for Labour to stem the Lib Dem and Green surges.