Unions force Corbyn to back remaining in EU, writes Robert Peston

Big trade unions having now agreed a joint policy of an EU referendum in all circumstances and Labour campaigning to stay in the EU.

I now expect Labour to officially adopt that position on Wednesday.

"We’ll see what happens," said one influential member of the shadow cabine, with a twinkle.

Another said: "It will be a useful distraction from the horror show of the [Labour and antisemitism] Panorama," referring to the BBC investigation into the party.