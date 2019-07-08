What the papers say – July 8

Brexit, a diplomatic row between the UK and US and the Women’s World Cup final dominate today’s headlines. The Daily Telegraph carries a front page picture of Boris Johnson eating an ice cream and reports that aides to Donald Trump have called for the UK’s ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch to be sacked for comments he reportedly made about the president.

The Sun says Meghan wants to adopt a rescue dog so baby Archie can grow up with a pet.

The Star has good news for those disappointed in the summer weather so far, saying some sizzling weather is on the way.

The Daily Mirror leads with a story saying politicians and families are demanding an end to “school holiday rip-offs” as breaks cost 81% more than at other times.

The Daily Express reports on its front page that Boris Johnson says Britain has nothing to fear from a no-deal Brexit. Mr Johnson says EU officials must “look us in the eye” and see the UK means business.

The Guardian reports that the NHS has cancelled operations in a stand-off with consultants.

The Financial Times reports that Deutsche Bank is to exit equities trading and cut 18,000 jobs.

The Independent features a lead picture of US football captain Megan Rapinoe celebrating her team’s World cup final win over the Netherlands. Its lead story reports that the UK’s welfare system has been hit by “reckless” job cuts since the start of Universal Credit.

The Times also features a picture of Rapinoe celebrating the US World Cup win, and reports that Boris Johnson will face a Tory plot to prevent a no-deal Brexit if he becomes prime minister.

