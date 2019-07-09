Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt clash over Brexit, tax and what they admire in each other in ITV Tory leadership debate

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson have clashed over Brexit in their only scheduled head-to-head encounter of the Tory leadership campaign. While Brexit dominated the debate, the two candidates were pressed on their track records in Cabinet - with Mr Johnson quizzed about his work in trying to free jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Hunt on doctors' contracts. The pair were also asked about the current diplomatic spat surrounding the UK's ambassador to the US.

Brexit deadline

Mr Hunt said he is "just as keen" as Mr Johnson to take the UK out of the EU by the deadline of October 31, and far more likely to do so. The Foreign Secretary told his predecessor "you shouldn't make promises you can't keep" as the pair clashed over the Brexit deadline, and said it would be a "breach of trust" to pledge to leave the EU by Halloween, and then fail to do so. Mr Hunt was referring to Mr Johnson's previous comments that the UK will leave the bloc at the end of October "come what may, do or die".

Instead, the Uxbridge MP said it was "vital" that the UK did leave by the deadline, otherwise the Government and Conservative Party would "haemorrhage trust". By insisting that the UK will leave at the end of October, the ex-mayor of London said this would mean the UK would have a strong negotiating position with the EU and secure a better deal. Mr Johnson, in a swipe at his rival, said the EU will not take the UK seriously if there is a "papier-mache" Brexit deadline - referring to Mr Hunt saying that he would be prepared to delay the Brexit deadline if it meant securing a deal at a later point. "If we go into these negotiations from the beginning with a plan to allow that that deadline yet again to be fungible, to be a papier-mache deadline, I'm afraid that the EU will not take us seriously," Mr Johnson said. "Nor will business understand that they must prepare for no-deal." Mr Hunt replied: "It's not do or die, is it? It's Boris in Number 10 that matters." The Foreign Secretary, whose birthday is on November 1, earlier said "nothing would be a better birthday present than knowing we have left on the 31st October".

Mr Hunt also warned that being so inflexible about the Brexit deadline could result in a general election before Brexit was delivered. Mr Johnson said it was "totally defeatist not to set a hard deadline". But the Foreign Secretary told Mr Johnson: "Being prime minister is about telling people what they need to hear, not just what they want to hear." Accusing Mr Johnson of simply "peddling optimism" he said: "We need leadership that is going to guide us through a big constitutional crisis and make a great success of Brexit, that means being honest with people about the challenges."

Would Mr Johnson resign if he failed to achieve Brexit by October 31?

However, when pressed by Mr Hunt and moderator Julie Etchingham, Mr Johnson refused to be drawn on whether he would resign or not if he became prime minister and the UK did not leave the EU by its deadline. "Will you resign if you don't deliver it, yes or no?" Mr Johnson replied: "My opponent is clearly not committed to coming out of the EU on October 31... "I think it's very, very important not to envisage any circumstances in which we would fail to come out of the EU on October 31st. "I don't want to hold out to the EU the prospect that they encourage my resignation by refusing to agree a deal."

Cost of no-deal Brexit

While fears have been mooted over the cost of no-deal to the UK's economy, Mr Johnson said if the country prepared correctly, this cost would be "vanishingly inexpensive".

Would the candidates be prepared to suspend Parliament in order to force through no-deal?

Asked if he would be prepared to suspend Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit, Jeremy Hunt said: "When that has happened in the past, when Parliament has been shut down against its will, we actually had a civil war. "I think it would be a rather curious thing to do, if this is about taking back control for Parliament, to actually shut it down." If no-deal looks likely, MPs could vote against it, so if Parliament were to be suspended, a no-deal Brexit could be pushed through, Mr Hunt challenged Mr Johnson to rule it out, but the former London mayor said: "I'm not going to take anything off the table, any more than I'm going to take no deal off the table. "I think it's absolutely bizarre at this stage in the negotiations for the UK - yet again - to be weakening its own position."

The backstop and the Irish border

Both men acknowledged that the backstop would need to be renegotiated in order to secure a better deal. Mr Johnson said he would ensure frictionless movement by carrying out checks away from the border, while Mr Hunt said he would ensure mobile checks for food products, employ a trusted trader scheme, and use technology that already exists. The debate opened with a statement from both candidates which saw Mr Johnson promise to give the UK its "mojo" back, while Mr Hunt claimed he could have an appeal beyond the Tory party. Throughout the debate, Mr Hunt referred to his past as a businessman, while Mr Johnson insisted he would negotiate a better Brexit deal with the EU due to his inflexibility over the Brexit date.

US diplomatic spat

Away from Brexit, the pair were quizzed about the current diplomatic spat surrounding the UK's ambassador to the US after emails from him were leaked in which he called the Trump administration "inept", "incompetent" and "uniquely dysfunctional". In turn, Mr Trump responded by calling the ambassador, Sir Kim Darroch, "a very stupid guy" and saying he would no longer work with him, essentially pressing the Government to sack the 65-year-old, and also attacking "foolish" Theresa May over Brexit. The Foreign Secretary stood by his previous comments that the Government backs Sir Kim as it expects its ambassadors to offer frank assessments of the countries they are in. "Who chooses our ambassadors is a matter for the United Kingdom Government and the United Kingdom prime minister and I have made it clear if I am our next prime minister the ambassador in Washington stays because it is our decision," Mr Hunt said. He added that he would "certainly keep him (Sir Kim) until he is due to retire" at the end of 2019. Unlike Mr Hunt, Mr Johnson refused to say whether he would keep Sir Kim in post if he were to be prime minister, saying: "It is vital that our civil service is not politicised by ministers leaking what they say. "Whoever leaked that deserves to be eviscerated." He continued: "I think it is absolutely vital that the advice that civil servants give to ministers should not be leaked by ministers and should not be commented on by ministers if civil servants are going to feel free to give that advice with the impartiality that they want."

Boris Johnson is challenged on his comments about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Boris Johnson was challenged on his comments about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe during his time as foreign secretary. The Tory leadership hopeful had wrongly stated that the British-Iranian prisoner was training journalists, something that was seized on by the Iranian regime. Mr Johnson said he had "the utmost sympathy for her, for her family and the other cases that are similar", but refused to take any blame for what had happened. He added: "It's very, very important that when you consider those cases that we all point the blame where it belongs, which is with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard who are detaining not just Nazanin but several others in a way that is inhumane, illegal and unfair. "They are responsible and we should not inadvertently exculpate them in any way."

Jeremy Hunt is challenged about the junior doctors' strike

Jeremy Hunt was challenged about the junior doctors' strike over a new contract, while he was health secretary. He said he had been acting to tackle a problem of excess deaths at weekends. "I would not be a prime minister who courted popularity, I would be a prime minister who did the right thing," he said. He added: "Boris campaigned for £350 million a week extra for the NHS. "I actually delivered it, I'll deliver Brexit as well."

What do the two men admire most in each other?

Asked what quality they most admired in their opponent as a future prime minister, Mr Johnson said: "I greatly admire his (Mr Hunt's) ability to change his mind and campaign for Brexit now and I think that's a very important attribute." Mr Hunt said: "I really admire Boris's ability to answer the question. "I think he has this great ability - you ask him a question, he puts a smile on your face, and you forget what the question was. "It's a brilliant quality for a politician, maybe not a prime minister though."

Tax

The two rivals for the Tory leadership clashed over tax policy, with Jeremy Hunt defending his measures to cut costs for businesses and attacking Boris Johnson for pledging to cut taxes for the wealthy. Mr Hunt acknowledged his own plans were "not the most popular tax cuts" but "I want to boost the growth rate of our economy". He said Donald Trump had cut business taxes and America was now growing at twice the rate of the UK. "If we grew at 3%, 3.5% we would have an extra £20 billion to spend on tax cuts for people on low incomes ... or our precious public services," Mr Hunt said. Mr Johnson said: "My agenda would be to focus on those who are hardest pressed." He said he would increase National Insurance thresholds for those on low incomes but also defended his plans to cut taxes for people earning more than £50,000 as "part of a package". He said public servants were being "dragged into the higher rates of taxation and that seems to me to be a legitimate subject for Conservatives to focus on and to want to fix as well". Mr Hunt retorted: "I have spent my life trying to persuade people that we are not the party of the rich. "If your very first tax cuts are for higher rate earners that's the wrong message." Mr Johnson responded: "I'm not actually prime minister at the moment. "My programme is for a wide-ranging package, starting with people on low, modest incomes." Mr Johnson repeatedly challenged Mr Hunt to say if he had "no interest in alleviating the burden on the pressed middle" and "does he think people on middle incomes should be paying the higher rate of tax". As the pair argued on stage, Mr Hunt fired back: "Because Boris never answers the question we have got absolutely no idea what a Boris premiership would be about." He added: "My priority for tax cuts would be people on low incomes."