Boys will be given HPV jab from September

Boys in the UK will be given the HPV jab from September in a bid to wipe out cervical cancer and prevent thousands of cases of other cancers, the Government has announced. Until now, only girls have been given the vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer as well as penile cancer, anal and genital cancers and some cancers of the head and neck.

Credit: PA Graphics

But from the start of the next school year, boys in Year 8 who are aged 12 and 13 will be given the jab with parental consent. Estimates from the University of Warwick suggest the vaccine, which protects against the human papilloma virus (HPV), will prevent 64,138 cervical cancers and 49,649 non-cervical cancers in the UK by 2058. This will include 3,433 cases of penile cancer and 21,395 cases of head and neck cancer, such as throat cancer, in men. Giving boys the jab also protects girls from HPV, which is passed on through sexual contact.

HPV causes 99% of cervical cancers as well as 90% of anal, about 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancers and more than 60% of penile cancers. Boys will need two doses of the jab for full protection. The first dose will be given in school in Year 8, with a follow-up dose six months to two years later, also given in school. Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England (PHE), said: “Offering the vaccine to boys will not only protect them but will also prevent more cases of HPV-related cancers in girls and reduce the overall burden of these cancers in both men and women in the future. “I encourage all parents of eligible boys and girls to make sure they take up the offer for this potentially life-saving vaccine. “It’s important not to delay vaccination, as the vaccine may be less effective as adolescents get older.” Public health minister Seema Kennedy said: “The success of the HPV vaccine programme for girls is clear and by extending it to boys we will go a step further to help us prevent more cases of HPV-related cancer every year.

“Through our world-leading vaccination programme, we have already saved millions of lives and prevented countless cases of terrible diseases. “Experts predict that we could be on our way toward eliminating cervical cancer for good.” Girls in Year 8 have been offered the HPV vaccine free in school since 2008. Figures out in December showed 83.8% of girls completed the two-dose HPV vaccination course in 2017/18, compared with 83.1% in 2016/17 and 85.1% in 2015/16. PHE said the programme meant infections of some strains of HPV in youngsters aged 16 to 21 have fallen by 86% in England. A Scottish study also suggested the vaccine had reduced pre-cancerous cervical disease in women by up to 71%. Similarly, diagnoses of genital warts have declined by 90% in 15 to 17-year-old girls and by 70% in 15 to 17-year-old boys. The HPV jab currently used by the NHS is Gardasil, which protects against HPV for at least 10 years and possibly a lifetime.

