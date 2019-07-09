- ITV Report
-
Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate - watch the head-to-head between Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson
Watch Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate at the top of this page from 8pm on Tuesday 9 July, immediately followed by a special programme with instant analysis and reaction
ITV will broadcast on Tuesday evening a live head-to-head debate between the two contenders aiming to become prime minister.
Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate will be an hour-long event in front of a studio audience in Salford. Viewers will have the chance to see Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson engaging directly in debate on the big issues like Brexit, the economy and their potential leadership styles, with questions put to them by ITV viewers. The debate will be moderated by Julie Etchingham.
As well as watching the debate on ITV, you can see it on this page - return to this page just before 8pm to watch the video.
After the debate finishes on ITV, we will bring you instant analysis and reaction to the head-to-head in a special online programme, Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate - Unspun, hosted by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand. You can also watch that on this page, or on our YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels.
- What is the format of the debate?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will both have the opportunity to make short opening statements at the beginning of the programme, and closing statements at the conclusion of the debate, which will be held in front of a studio audience of around 200 people.
Lots were drawn to decide the speaking order for the opening and closing statements.
The name drawn had the choice of whether to go first or second for their opening statement. The name not chosen had the choice of going first or second for their closing statement.
Jeremy Hunt's name was drawn, therefore he had first choice whether to speak first or second in the opening statements. Boris Johnson’s name was not drawn, therefore he could decide whether to speak first or second in the closing statements.
Jeremy Hunt chose to speak second in the opening statements, while Boris Johnson chose to speak second in the closing statements.
ITV viewers have submitted their questions, and those selected will appear in the studio audience to put their question direct to the leadership candidates.
After making their opening statements, each candidate will answer viewers’ questions and debate directly with each other, with Julie Etchingham moderating.