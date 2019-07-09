Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate - watch the head-to-head between Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Watch Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate at the top of this page from 8pm on Tuesday 9 July, immediately followed by a special programme with instant analysis and reaction

ITV will broadcast on Tuesday evening a live head-to-head debate between the two contenders aiming to become prime minister. Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate will be an hour-long event in front of a studio audience in Salford. Viewers will have the chance to see Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson engaging directly in debate on the big issues like Brexit, the economy and their potential leadership styles, with questions put to them by ITV viewers. The debate will be moderated by Julie Etchingham. As well as watching the debate on ITV, you can see it on this page - return to this page just before 8pm to watch the video. After the debate finishes on ITV, we will bring you instant analysis and reaction to the head-to-head in a special online programme, Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate - Unspun, hosted by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand. You can also watch that on this page, or on our YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels.

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will answer questions from ITV viewers.

What is the format of the debate?

Julie Etchingham will moderate the debate, live from Salford. Credit: ITV