Chippy closes after deciding ‘there’s not plenty more fish in the sea’

A fish and chip shop is shutting because of its impact on the environment. Credit: PA

A fish and chip restaurant has closed its doors after deciding “there’s not plenty more fish in the sea”. The Fish And The Chip, in St Nicholas Place, Leicester, displayed a poster in the window saying it was “not comfortable” with the impact the business was having on the environment. The owners said an “eye-opening” fishing trip had shown them the impact pollution was having on the oceans and fish stocks.

An “eye-opening” fishing trip showed restaurant owners the impact pollution has on the oceans and fish stocks. Credit: PA

They have now said they are committed to making gluten-free and plant-based food. The poster told customers: “Our fishing trip was great but turned out to be a bit of an eye-opener. “We saw the impact pollution is having on the oceans and fish stocks and we are not comfortable running a restaurant that has an impact on our environment. “As a result we have decided to close the restaurant.”

The poster in the window of The Fish And The Chip. Credit: Joe Wills/PA