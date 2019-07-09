Sir David Attenborough points climate change finger at Britain: 'We started it all in the industrial revolution'

Britain owes it to the world to take a lead on tackling climate change having "started the problem" with the industrial revolution, Sir David Attenborough has said. The world famous naturalist told MPs that Britain should feel responsible having forged ahead with the boom in industry in the 1800s, powered by coal. He said: "If we are now taking a lead in solving the problems then that's only right and responsible." A failure to tackle climate change will bring great “social unrest” and increased pressure from immigration, Sir David warned. He said that dealing with environmental problems will cost money and will require changes to people’s lifestyles, such as in their diet and with regards to air travel, where the cost of flights will have to go up.

Sir David laid much of the blame for the issue of climate change at Britain's door. Credit: PA

He said the most encouraging thing was that "the electors of tomorrow are already making the voices very clear today". He said there are “huge opportunities” for making profits and benefiting from new innovations, he said. The veteran broadcaster was giving evidence to Parliament’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee as part of its inquiry into clean growth and international climate change targets. He said the most vivid example he had witnessed of the changing climate was revisiting the Great Barrier Reef and seeing how it had been bleached because of rising temperatures.

Visiting the Australian landmark in the 1950s, Sir David said he had “the extraordinary experience of diving on the reef and suddenly seeing this multitude of fantastic, beautiful forms of life”. But upon his return 10 years ago, he said: “Instead of multitudes of wonderful forms of life, I was struck by how it was bleached white because of the rising temperatures and increasing acidity of the seas.” Sir David also remembers visiting a glacier on South Georgia, in the southern Atlantic Ocean, and then returning decades later to the same spot where the glacier was no longer visible because it had retreated so far.

Sir David gives evidence to the House of Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee Credit: House of Commons/PA

When he began making documentaries 50 years ago, he did not believe it was possible people could change the climate and, he said, “I’m not by nature a propagandist”. But he added: “If you become aware of what is happening to the natural world, you don’t have any alternative.” Quizzed on whether the UK’s new legal “net zero” target for 2050 or whether calls from campaigners for a 2025 goal were realistic, Sir David said: “The question is what is practically possible, and how can we take the electorate with us in dealing with these problems. “Dealing with problems means we’ve got to change our lifestyle.”

Sir David Attenborough made a surprise appearance at the Glastonbury Festival Credit: Aaron Chown/PA