The view from Bognor: Conservative party members react to Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt's head-to-head debate

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have taken part in a live head-to-head television debate as part of the Conservative leadership campaign in a bid to impress Tory party members.

In Bognor Regis, which has been a safe Tory seat since the constituency was created in 1997, a group of the party's loyal gathered to watch the debate - giving their verdict on the candidates' performance.

Reaction among the voters was mixed as Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson outlined their positions on Brexit, the US diplomatic spat, the NHS and what they admire most about one another.