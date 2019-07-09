- ITV Report
-
The view from Bognor: Conservative party members react to Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt's head-to-head debate
- Video report by ITV News Social Affairs Editor Penny Marshall
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have taken part in a live head-to-head television debate as part of the Conservative leadership campaign in a bid to impress Tory party members.
In Bognor Regis, which has been a safe Tory seat since the constituency was created in 1997, a group of the party's loyal gathered to watch the debate - giving their verdict on the candidates' performance.
Reaction among the voters was mixed as Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson outlined their positions on Brexit, the US diplomatic spat, the NHS and what they admire most about one another.
One voter called Mr Johnson "Mr Charisma" during the debate, stating they would vote for the candidate to become the next prime minister for his "X Factor".
Mr Hunt was viewed by the same voter as "Mr Beige" but by another as someone who supplied facts. He was noted by some of the voters as being more statesman like than his rival.
Among the voters were three who had yet to make up their minds on who to vote for. Following the debate their opinions remained split; One reserving judgement, and one each saying they would vote Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson.
Conservative members will now cast their ballots to select who becomes the UK's next prime minister.