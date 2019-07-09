- ITV Report
Footage shows 'last visuals' of mountaineers killed in Himalayan avalanche
Video footage has been released which show the "last visuals" of eight mountaineers killed while climbing the Himalayas.
Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran was leading three other Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on an expedition to climb Nanda Devi East when contact was lost with the group following an avalanche on May 26.
The bodies of the climbers were first spotted from a helicopter on June 3, at 16,400 feet above sea level.
However authorities were unable to retrieve their bodies due to poor weather conditions.
Two teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police set out on foot to reach the group on June 14.
Seven of the bodies have been found and the search for an eighth has been called off.