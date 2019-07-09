Advertisement

Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge: I’ll pay anything to get stolen dog back

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge wants his dog back. Credit: Daniel Sturridge/Instagram

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is appealing for the return of his dog after he said the pet was stolen from a house in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old, without a club after being released by the Champions League winners this summer, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing a broken glass door, which he said was where thieves broke in and took his Pomeranian dog, Lucci, as well as a number of bags.

He said in the video: “Somebody’s broke into the house in LA, took my dog from the house.

"Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I’ll pay you anything. I’m dead serious. I wanna know who took my sh*t.

"I wanna know what’s went on. I wanna know why they’ve took my dog."


He added: "I wanna know why they’ve took bags from upstairs. I want to know what the f*** going on.

“How can you break into a house in LA and take somebody’s dog? Are you crazy? You’ve come into a house to take a dog?

"Yo, somebody please find my dog. I’ll pay anything, I’m dead serious.

"I want my dog back, man.”

In a separate post, Sturridge shared what appeared to be CCTV footage of a group of men in black hoodies outside the property in West Hollywood.

The striker has been looking for a new club after his contract with Liverpool wound down at the end of last season.

He has been linked heavily with a move to a club in the US Major League, though nothing has been confirmed.

Daniel Sturridge with the Champions League trophy won by Liverpool in June. Credit: PA

Sturridge has previously posted pictures and videos of his dog Lucci, a Pomeranian who also has his own Instagram account.

Police in Los Angeles were unable to confirm whether or not the incident had been reported to them.