- ITV Report
-
Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge: I’ll pay anything to get stolen dog back
Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is appealing for the return of his dog after he said the pet was stolen from a house in Los Angeles.
The 29-year-old, without a club after being released by the Champions League winners this summer, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing a broken glass door, which he said was where thieves broke in and took his Pomeranian dog, Lucci, as well as a number of bags.
He said in the video: “Somebody’s broke into the house in LA, took my dog from the house.
"Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I’ll pay you anything. I’m dead serious. I wanna know who took my sh*t.
"I wanna know what’s went on. I wanna know why they’ve took my dog."
He added: "I wanna know why they’ve took bags from upstairs. I want to know what the f*** going on.
“How can you break into a house in LA and take somebody’s dog? Are you crazy? You’ve come into a house to take a dog?
"Yo, somebody please find my dog. I’ll pay anything, I’m dead serious.
"I want my dog back, man.”
In a separate post, Sturridge shared what appeared to be CCTV footage of a group of men in black hoodies outside the property in West Hollywood.
The striker has been looking for a new club after his contract with Liverpool wound down at the end of last season.
He has been linked heavily with a move to a club in the US Major League, though nothing has been confirmed.
Sturridge has previously posted pictures and videos of his dog Lucci, a Pomeranian who also has his own Instagram account.
Police in Los Angeles were unable to confirm whether or not the incident had been reported to them.