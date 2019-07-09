Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge: I’ll pay anything to get stolen dog back

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is appealing for the return of his dog after he said the pet was stolen from a house in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old, without a club after being released by the Champions League winners this summer, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing a broken glass door, which he said was where thieves broke in and took his Pomeranian dog, Lucci, as well as a number of bags.

He said in the video: “Somebody’s broke into the house in LA, took my dog from the house.

"Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I’ll pay you anything. I’m dead serious. I wanna know who took my sh*t.

"I wanna know what’s went on. I wanna know why they’ve took my dog."