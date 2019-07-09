Ross Perot: Billionaire former independent presidential challenger dies aged 89

H. Ross Perot, one of America's most successful independent presidential candidates - who twice ran for the White House - has died aged 89.

The colourful, self-made Texas billionaire died after a five-month battle with leukemia, a representative for the Perot family said.

He was perhaps most well-known for gaining 19% of the popular vote in 1992 - an achievement that was blamed for George H.W. Bush's failure to gain reelection.

He was seen to have split the Republican vote, paving the way for Democratic candidate Bill Clinton to win the election.

His vote share was the biggest percentage for a third-party hopeful in 80 years.