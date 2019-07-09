Hotel firm Marriott to be fined £99 million for customer data breach

Hotel chain Marriott is facing a fine of £99 million over a data breach thought to have affected about 339 million customers.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) fine relates to a data breach at the company believed to have originated in the systems of the Starwood hotels group in 2014.

Marriott acquired Starwood in 2016 but the breach was not disclosed until November last year.

The ICO said the hotel chain had failed to undertake due diligence when it bought Starwood and should have done more to secure its systems.

Last year, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was introduced in Europe, which gave regulators increased powers to levy larger fines against companies for data breaches.

Starwood hotels, include Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, London’s Park Lane Sheraton Grand, Westbury Mayfair and Le Meridien Piccadilly.

Marriott International’s president and chief executive Arne Sorenson said the company was “disappointed” with the ICO’s announcement and said it would contest the fine.