How To Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell issues 'to do' list to achieve as Children’s Laureate

Cressida Cowell introduced her plans as she was unveiled as Children's Laureate. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Cressida Cowell has said emphasis must be placed on encouraging young people to read for pleasure as she was named Children’s Laureate. The writer and illustrator takes over the title from Lauren Child, who was laureate from 2017.

Who is Cressida Cowell?

The 53-year-old author shot to literary fame with her How To Train Your Dragon books, which has sold more than seven million copies worldwide. The series began in 2003 and has spawned 16 different titles while being turned into a successful series of animated films.

Cressida Cowell's books have been celebrated around the world. Credit: Debra Hurford Brown

Ms Cowell, who is married to former charity CEO Simon, has three children and says her inspiration for writing began as a child between living in London and holidays on an island off the coast of Scotland.

What are her ambitions 'to do' as children's laureate?

She has created her own “to do” list, which she has dubbed Cressida Cowell’s Waterstones Children’s Laureate Charter, which will state that every child has a right to access new books in schools, libraries and bookshops. Ms Cowell told PA: “The overarching thing is that books and reading are all magic and for everyone, reading for the joy of it is so important. “We collectively all have the sense that we cannot lose books. “I love film and telly, they are all stories, but books have a special magic, they create in us something we cannot lose. “We need books both in the future, it’s backed up by research that books create particularly good empathy, creativity and intelligence because they are about words and words are the pathway of thought.”

Cressida Cowell has issued a campaign to give every child access to new books. Credit: David Bebber

Cowell said she will use her two-year laureateship to tackle why the “magic isn’t getting to everyone, and is very unevenly distributed across the country”.

How does she hope to achieve that?

The English author wants children to read for the joy of reading. Credit: Debra Hurford Brown