Instagram asks bullies to re-think abusive posts in new update

The new features will notify people before they post a comment which may be considered offensive. Credit: Instagram/ PA

Instagram is rolling out new anti-bullying software in a bid to reduce harmful comments on its platform.

How will the new feature work?

The new features will notify people before they post a comment which may be considered offensive. As the person goes to upload the post, they will be asked if they are sure they want to continue uploading their comment.

Instagram users will be confronted with a message asking them if they want to continue their post. Credit: Instagram

What does Instagram say?

The company's chief executive Adam Mosseri said: “We can do more to prevent bullying from happening on Instagram, and we can do more to empower the targets of bullying to stand up for themselves.” “This intervention gives people a chance to reflect and undo their comment and prevents the recipient from receiving the harmful comment notification."

Users will be able to report abusive comments and restrict access to their page through the feature. Credit: Instagram

He added that early tests suggested the new failsafe encourages some people to undo their comment and share something less harmful. An example of how the feature works would be where a person types “you are so ugly and stupid”, and is then interrupted with a notice saying: “Are you sure you want to post this? Learn more”. If the user clicks “learn more”, a notice tells them: “We are asking people to rethink comments that seem similar to others that have been reported.”

Why is Instagram introducing the new feature?

Online bullying is a "complex issue", Mr Mosseri said, and that Instagram had been using artificial intelligence to detect bullying for years. “This is especially crucial for teens since they are less likely to report online bullying even when they are the ones who experience it the most,” he said.

Molly Russell, 14, took her own life in November 2017. Her father Ian says he believes Instagram is partly responsible for his daughter’s death. Credit: Family handout/PA

The move by Instagram comes following the death of British schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, who took her own life in November 2017. Her father Ian said he believed Instagram was partly responsible for her death. Speaking at the NSPCC’s How Safe Are Our Children? conference in June, Mr Russell said: “It is important to acknowledge that they (tech firms) do a lot of good, but sadly their platforms are being used by people to do harm and they have not done enough to prevent that. “Unless change happens, their platforms will become toxic.”

What else is Instagram unveiling?