People with dementia ‘have spent almost £15bn of their own money’

People with dementia have spent almost £15 billion of their own money in the last two years waiting for Government care reforms, a charity has claimed.

The Alzheimer’s Society said the Government must now publish details of how spiralling social care costs will be met in order to prevent people with dementia draining their own resources.

In March 2017, ministers promised a social care Green Paper by the summer, but it has now been delayed several times.

The latest from the Government is that it will be published at the “earliest opportunity”.

Analysis by the Alzheimer’s Society shows that, since March 2017, people with dementia have spent more than one million unnecessary days stuck in hospital beds, despite being well enough to go home, at a cost to the NHS of over £340 million.

It also said the number of over-65s diagnosed with dementia has increased by 33,000 in England since that time.

It has published a new photo exhibition of people affected by the delays, including a woman who had to ask passers-by to come into her house to help her lift her husband off the floor, and a woman who could not leave hospital because she still did not have a care assessment after a year of waiting.