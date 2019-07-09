EasyJet plane collides with KLM jet on runway at Amsterdam airport causing hours of delays

A London-bound easyJet plane with passengers on board has collided with another aircraft at Amsterdam airport, causing hours of delays for passengers but no reported injuries.

A picture posted to social media showed the Gatwick-bound plane’s wing in contact with the side of a KLM jet.

One passenger told PA he experienced “a bit of a jolt” after the collision but added it was “nothing unusual”.

He said those on board were forced to wait for more than an hour on the tarmac while staff worked out how to deal with the incident.

The passenger added that those due to fly on the easyJet service were facing a total delay of around five hours as a result of the collision, but said “I’m just happy everyone is OK”.