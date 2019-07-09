Queen insists she’s not too old at 93 to plant a tree

The Queen insisted she was up to a key part of her duties as she took hold of a shovel to plant a tree herself. The 93-year-old, when asked whether she would perform the task on her own, said: “No, no, I’m still perfectly capable of planting a tree.” She made the remarks while on a visit to the National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB) near Cambridge to celebrate its centenary.

She planted the tree to mark the occasion, moving some soil onto the plant’s roots in an already-dug hole. The Queen had earlier viewed an exhibition celebrating 100 years of crop research and toured a glasshouse. One of the centre’s longest-serving employees Teresa Stratton handed the Queen a posy of chrysanthemums, roses and wheat before the monarch left in a waiting Bentley.

Ms Stratton, 58, who has worked at NIAB for 41 years, said she told the Queen of other crops that NIAB is working on. “We’re the only place in the UK that does grape research and she was very interested,” said Ms Stratton.

