UK ‘sleepwalking into childhood crisis’ amid cutbacks

Experts have warned a “childhood crisis” is on the way as youngsters face unparalleled social pressures amid Government cuts to children’s services. A survey of 5,000 youngsters and adults carried out by leading charity Action for Children and YouGov found that two thirds of parents and grandparents felt childhoods were getting worse, and a third of children agreed. All said bullying – online and offline – was the main problem, followed by pressure to fit in, which has intensified in the age of social media.

Almost all children surveyed – 91% – said they also worried about “adult issues”, including Brexit, poverty and homelessness, and terrorism. The environment and inequality were also on their minds. Action for Children, which is celebrating its 150th year of supporting vulnerable youngsters, on Tuesday launched its campaign Choose Childhood, which calls on the Government to establish a National Childhood Strategy. Chief executive Julie Bentley said: “The country is sleepwalking into a crisis in childhood and, far from being carefree, our children are buckling under the weight of unprecedented social pressures, global turmoil and a void in Government policy which should keep them well and safe. “Our research shows children worry about poverty, homelessness and terrorism and the vulnerable children we work with every day are facing traumas like domestic abuse or neglect, going hungry or struggling with their mental health, without the support they desperately need.”

Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show the number of children living in poverty in the UK had risen to 4.1 million in 2017/18. Funding for children’s services was cut by £3 billion, or 29%, from 2010/11 to 2017/18. Ms Bentley added: “For the past decade, the Government has been asleep on the job when it comes to investing in our children. The next prime minister must wake up to this growing crisis and put our children first. “We want to see the establishment of a National Childhood Strategy, so departments right across Government can get a grip on these issues, backed with funding to deliver urgently needed services to keep children safe from harm.” The survey featured a representative of 1,559 parents, 60% of whom felt childhoods were getting worse, and 1,379 grandparents, 62% of whom agreed. A total of 2,082 children aged 11 to 18 were involved, representing all 5.87 million UK children of their age. More than a third – 34% – felt childhoods were getting worse – the equivalent of 1.99 million. The research also revealed adults were unaware of how much children worried about school pressures, and significantly underestimated their fears surrounding violent crime, terrorism and their mental health.

Research suggests pressure to fit in has increased in the age of social media Credit: Peter Byrne/PA