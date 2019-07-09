UK weather: Drizzle across the north and humid in the south

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle across northern parts of the UK today, especially across parts of Scotland and northern England.

The rain will be turning patchy in the west during the afternoon, although some heavy and showery bursts are still likely.

It will feel cool underneath the cloud and rain in the north. It will stay dry with sunny spells across the Northern Isles until after dark.

Much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be dry with bright or sunny spells.

It will feel warm and rather humid in the south, with a top temperature of 23 Celsius (73 F), with light winds.