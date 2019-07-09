UK Weather Forecast: Rain at times across the north. Largely dry and bright elsewhere.

Tonight:Further rain affecting many northern parts, perhaps heavy at times later and perhaps extending further southeast than today. Drier with some clear spells elsewhere. Feeling humid in the south.

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain across northern and central parts, possibly heavy at times. Elsewhere, mostly dry with hazy spells of sunshine. Warm and rather humid in the south.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:Unsettled, with heavy thundery showers across northern parts on Thursday, becoming confined to eastern parts Friday. Becoming drier and more settled Saturday. Warm and humid in the south at times.