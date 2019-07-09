Why Jeremy Corbyn's shift to back remain only exposes more Labour Party Brexit divisions

The move aims to placate those within Labour who’ve been calling for an unambiguous position and to become an out-and-out Remain party. Credit: PA

After months of internal wrangling over its Brexit position, Labour is now saying it has a firm answer to that awkward question: is it a party of remain or leave? In an email to party members today, Labour’s leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for remain against either No Deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy or jobs." Clear enough? Well it still requires a certain amount of explaining. We now know that Labour would call for a Tory Brexit Deal or No Deal to be put to a second vote and would campaign for Remain in that scenario. However, if Labour won a general election and managed to negotiate its own Brexit deal, it would also put that to a second vote but would campaign for its own deal. In other words, it would be campaigning for Leave in that scenario.

Confused? Many voters were by Labour’s “constructive ambiguity” strategy during the recent local and European Elections. On doorsteps up and down the country, activists were unable to clearly explain what the Brexit policy exactly was. After a dismal performance in the European elections at the end of May, one Labour MEP told me that election strategy had been “kamikaze”. If there was a clear message from those elections it was that voters want to hear a clear message on Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn’s latest move is aimed to placate those within Labour, including the Deputy Leader Tom Watson, who’ve been calling for an unambiguous position and want Labour to become an out-and-out Remain party. To be clear, it hasn’t done that.

Deputy Leader Tom Watson is among those who’ve been calling for Labour to become an out-and-out Remain party. Credit: PA