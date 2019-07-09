Wimbledon players hit where it hurts because of on-court antics

The figure of total fines doled out at Wimbledon this year has topped 106,400 US dollars already, the highest total in the last five years.

Australian player Bernard Tomic came close to equalling last year’s total of 62,500 US dollar (£49,500) when he was docked all of his £46,300 prize money for lack of effort in his first round performance against Jo-Wilfred Tsonga.

In second place was Uruguayan doubles player Pablo Cuevas who was handed a 10,000 US dollar (£7,900) penalty for threatening to urinate in a ball can when the umpire refused to allow him to a toilet break.

Russia’s Daniil Medevedev also found himself in disgrace for taking a swipe at the famous Wimbledon grass with his racquet following his defeat to Belgium’s David Goffin in the fifth set.

He earned himself a 5,500 US dollar (£4,300) fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Swearing, lateness and failing to stick to the dress code can all result in a fine.

The latest figures have yet to take into account Italian Fabio Fognini’s outburst when things weren’t going his way in his third-round defeat to Tennys Sandgren.