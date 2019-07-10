Driver jailed for 16 years after hitting pedestrians outside London bar

A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after driving into a group of pedestrians outside a bar in south London.

Mustafa Esmail, 21, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to five counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

The court heard that Esmail and a group of friends tried to get into a bar on Stockwell Road, Lambeth but were not allowed in at around 3am on December 2, 2017.

A fight then broke out and Esmail threatened and assaulted a man before leaving the scene.

Minutes later, he returned in a white VW Golf, driving onto the pavement outside the bar and hitting a group of pedestrians.

He then abandoned the car and fled on foot, along with a number of others who were in the car.

The five men injured, aged between 23 and 42, suffered multiple broken bones including leg fractures, a broken shin and a spleen injury.

A number of the victims required surgery but none suffered life changing injuries.