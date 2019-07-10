Alexa will search NHS website to answer health questions

Amazon’s Alexa is set to answer people’s health queries by searching the official NHS website. Until now, people asking Alexa a health question would be given an answer based on a variety of popular responses. But a new partnership with the NHS means Alexa will now give answers based on information from the health service website, which has been verified by health professionals. The plan is to help patients, especially the elderly, blind and those who are unable to access the internet in other ways, take more control of their healthcare and help reduce the burden on the NHS.

The Royal College of GPs welcomed the move but warned that independent research must be carried out to ensure the advice given is safe. The new partnership has been spearheaded by NHSX, which launched earlier this month and aims to make health services available to patients via digital technology. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We want to empower every patient to take better control of their healthcare and technology like this is a great example of how people can access reliable, world-leading NHS advice from the comfort of their home, reducing the pressure on our hardworking GPs and pharmacists. “Through the NHS Long Term Plan, we want to embrace the advances in technology to build a health and care system that is fit for the future and NHSX will drive this revolution to bring the benefits to every patient, clinician and carer.”

