- ITV Report
-
Baby Archie, Meghan and Kate cheer on Princes Harry and William at charity polo event
The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted with her baby son Archie at a charity polo day where Princes Harry and William are competing.
The Duchess of Cambridge was also in attendance at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day to support her husband at the Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, Berkshire.
Meghan and Archie were seen exiting a black 4x4 vehicle together as they arrived for the event.
The pair's appearance at the event comes after the newborn royal's christening on Saturday.
Two images were published by Kensington Palace on the day of the young royal's christening.
A black and white still of Prince Harry and Meghan holding Archie in the Rose Garden were released by Kensington Palace, while another of all those in attendance at the ceremony was published.
The charity game on Thursday was held in honour of Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash outside the club's football stadium in October last year.