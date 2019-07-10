Baby Archie, Meghan and Kate cheer on Princes Harry and William at charity polo event

Meghan was seen holding her baby son Archie as she arrived for the event. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted with her baby son Archie at a charity polo day where Princes Harry and William are competing. The Duchess of Cambridge was also in attendance at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day to support her husband at the Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, Berkshire.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex were seen exiting a black 4x4 near the event. Credit: PA

Meghan and Archie were seen exiting a black 4x4 vehicle together as they arrived for the event. The pair's appearance at the event comes after the newborn royal's christening on Saturday.

Meghan was seen smiling as she cradled her one-month-old baby son. Credit: PA

Two images were published by Kensington Palace on the day of the young royal's christening. A black and white still of Prince Harry and Meghan holding Archie in the Rose Garden were released by Kensington Palace, while another of all those in attendance at the ceremony was published.

Prince Harry was taking part in a charity polo match at the venue. Credit: PA

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge battle it out during the charity event. Credit: PA

The charity game on Thursday was held in honour of Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash outside the club's football stadium in October last year.