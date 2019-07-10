Billie Eilish ad cleared with ‘ex-kids’ restriction over distressing images

A television ad for teenage singer Billie Eilish’s album has been cleared with an “ex-kids” restriction after a watchdog found it was likely to distress younger children.

The ad for the US singer’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, screened at around 8.15pm in March, with scenes such as feet dragging along the floor and Eilish with black tears flowing down her face and her head being pulled back and forth by several gloved hands.

Other images included a person’s legs hanging in the air and swinging back and forth, a person dressed in a gown standing in a darkened corridor, and Eilish in a bright white room with gloved hands ripping a gown off her back.

Ad clearance agency Clearcast had restricted the commercial from being screened during or around programmes made for, or specifically targeted at, children.

However a viewer challenged whether it was scheduled appropriately on the grounds that it contained distressing scenes, including a hanging body.

Eilish’s label, Universal Music UK, acknowledged the complaint but did not comment.