- ITV Report
Ex-Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge 'reunited with stolen dog'
Former Liverpool football striker Daniel Sturridge is believed to have got his beloved pet dog back.
American media reports police in Los Angeles said the Premier League star had been reunited with Pomeranian pooch, Lucci.
Sturridge had posted on Instagram on Tuesday he was willing "to pay whatever - 20,000, 30,000" to get his dog back, which he said had been taken in a burglary at his US home.
He said in a video on Instagram: "I wanna know why they’ve took bags from upstairs. I want to know what the f*** going on.
“How can you break into a house in LA and take somebody’s dog? Are you crazy? You’ve come into a house to take a dog?
"Yo, somebody please find my dog. I’ll pay anything, I’m dead serious."
It now appears the dog was found somewhere in the city on Wednesday morning and, according to LA police, has been returned to the former Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool star.
It's not clear whether Sturridge, released by Liverpool following the Champions League win at the end of last season, parted with any money.