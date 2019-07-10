Emmerdale actor Freddie Jones dies aged 91

Veteran actor Freddie Jones, who is best known for playing Sandy Thomas in Emmerdale, has died at the age of 91, his agent has said.

Jones was most recently known for playing Sandy Thomas in the soap from 2005 until 2018.

Lesley Duff said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of Freddie Jones.

"He passed away on the evening of July 9 after a short illness.

"Freddie was a much loved and admired actor, known for his triumphs in classical theatre, film and television. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and most especially his family."