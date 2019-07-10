- ITV Report
Gatwick Airport flights suspended due to control systems issue
All flights have been suspended until further notice at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick has apologised to passengers at the UK’s second busiest airport, where flights were grounded just seven months ago after drones were reported flying in the airspace.
The airport has released a statement assuring passengers that staff are working to resolve a control systems issue with a control tower as soon as possible.
In a statement, the airport said: “Due to an air traffic control systems issue in Gatwick’s control tower, flights are currently suspended.
“We are working with ANS, our air traffic control provider, to rectify this issue as quickly as possible.
“We apologise and advise passengers to check with their airline or on our live flights page for the latest flight information.”
Gatwick Airport will be updating the status of repairs.