- ITV Report
-
German leader Angela Merkel seen visibly shaking for third time in month
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been seen shaking at a public event for the third time in less than a month.
Mrs Merkel’s body shook visibly as she stood at a military honours ceremony alongside the Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne in Berlin.
As the national anthems played, Mrs Merkel's hands were seen to grip into fists and her mouth set in a determined, thin expression.
The visible shaking followed similar episodes on June 18 and June 27.
As in both those cases, the 64-year-old recovered quickly as she started walking.
The first incident happened in hot weather, and Mrs Merkel said afterwards that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water.
The weather was cool at the latest event.
Mrs Merkel said as she attended the G20 summit in Japan on June 29 that she understands questions surrounding her health, but insisted: “I’m fine.”
Following the second episode, her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told news agency dpa that “the chancellor is fine”.