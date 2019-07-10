Gorilla social structures ‘more complex than previously thought’

Human social organisation may have evolved far earlier than previously thought, a study on the behaviour of gorillas suggests. Western lowland gorillas have more intricate social structures than once thought and forge lifetime bonds between distant relations. They also develop social tiers with striking parallels to human societies, researchers say. The study suggests the origins of human social systems stretch back to the ancestor shared with gorillas, rather than from the social brain of hominins after the split from other primates.

The dominant males of two different western gorilla groups feed peacefully together in Mbeli Bai forest clearing Credit: Wildlife Conservation Society

Published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the study used more than six years of data from two research sites in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where scientists documented the social exchanges of hundreds of western lowland gorillas. Dr Robin Morrison, a biological anthropologist from the University of Cambridge, and the research team observed that gorillas live in small family units – a dominant male and several females with offspring – or as solitary male bachelors. They analysed the frequency and length of associations. According to the data, there was a tier of regular interaction – an average of 13 gorillas – that maps closely to dispersed extended family in traditional human societies, for example aunts, grandparents and cousins. A further tier of association involved an average of 39 gorillas, similar to an “aggregated group” that spends time together without necessarily being closely related. “An analogy to early human populations might be a tribe or small settlement, like a village,” said Dr Morrison. Where silverbacks were half-siblings they were more likely to be in the same tribe. But more than 80% of the close associations detected were between more distantly related – or even apparently unrelated – silverbacks, the study says.

